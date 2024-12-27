Aleksandre Topuria (Ilia’s Brother) To Make Debut At UFC 312

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria’s brother Aleksandre Topuria will make his UFC debut against Cody Haddon at UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia on February 9th.



A year older than his famous brother, the 28-year-old Aleksandre Topuria currently holds just a 5-1 record in MMA competition, although his pro-debut actually took place as far back as 2015.



Topuria won his first two fights back then in a short space of time via submission, but then lost by TKO and abruptly disappeared from the sport for over six years.



It’s perhaps no coincidence that he then re-emerged on the scene about a year after his younger brother started to make a name for himself in the UFC.



Topuria has since compiled a further three wins on the regional circuit, all by TKO inside the opening round, and after signing for the UFC back in August he will now get a chance to show what he can do in the Octagon early in the new year.



Topuria will be going up against a recent Contender Series recruit in the 26-year-old Haddon, an Australian fighter who earned a unanimous decision victory in his UFC debut in October, taking his overall career record to 8-1.