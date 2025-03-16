Alexander Hernandez Beats Kurt Holobaugh By Decision At UFC Fight Night 254

Alexander Hernandez emerged with a unanimous decision victory over Kurt Holobaugh tonight at UFC Fight Night 254.



Round One



Hernandez with a front kick to the body. Now an inside leg kick from him. Holobaugh with a low kick. Leg kicks exchanged and a head kick almost sneaks through from Hernandez.



Hard hook for Hernandez. Now low kicks from him. Right hand from Holobaugh. He puts together a few punches. Nice rapid jabs from Hernandez. Straight punches land for him. Body kick for Hernandez too now.



Low kick for Hernandez and a solid body kick from Holobaugh. Low kicks from Holobaugh and then a body kick again.



Hernandez with a few swings and misses. Solid right hand for him now. Holobaugh with a right hook. He lands another that knocks Hernandez down for a momemnt, but he gets up quickly, suggesting it was more of a stumble.



Hernandez back to work with his jab and then more punches behind it. Body kick for Hernandez. Glancing left hook from Holobaugh and then another.



Hernandez drives into a takedown, but Holobaugh immmediately counters with a guillotine choke as they hit the mat. Hernandez patient on top and then just manages to get his hand free in the final second of the round.



Round Two



Calf kick for Hernandez. Holobaugh pressing forward with a flurry of punches, but not quite finding the mark. Now he looks for a leg kick series.



One-two from Hernandez. Punches from Holobaugh, but Hernandez one-two is a bit crisper. Holobaugh continues to apply pressure. Right hand and an uppercut from Holobaugh.



Holobaugh landing a few knees to the body after clinching before they break free. Thumping right hand from Holobaugh. He moves into the clinch against the cage and works knees again before separating.



Hernandez marching forward behind strikes now. Holobaugh lands a punch though. He connects again and Hernandez has a little blood around the face midway through the fight.



An exchange of punches and then Hernandez nicely times a takedown behind a punch to end up on top in the center of the Octagon.



Holobaugh has his legs up fishing for a potential submission opportunity, but Hernandez is staying in control for now. Hernandez with a couple of nice punches and now Holobaugh opts for closed guard. A couple more punches and elbows land for Hernandez before the round ends.



Round Three



Hernandez immediately in on a takedown and lands it. He’s in side control and then Holobaugh starts to give up his back. Hernandez almost seizes on his neck, but then opts to keep him on his back and work from half-guard. He also has an arm trapped. Holobaugh gets his arm free though.



Holobaugh trying to get something going from his back, but Hernandez base is solid on top. However, finally Holobaugh does manage to scramble out and get back to his feet.



Holobaugh pressing forward immediately and stops a takedown. However, Hernandez goes for another takedown and lands it well.



Hernandez in half-guard and working for a potential arm-triangle choke now. He gives up on that. Holobaugh tries for a kimura, but Hernandez defends it. Final 10 seconds and both men just start swinging punches at each other on the mat.



Decision



Hernandez was happy to trade strikes with Holobaugh in the opening round, but when his opponent started to up his work-rate in the second round he nicely countered that by working for takedowns and spells of control on top, which leads him to a unanimous decision victory (30-27, 29-28 x2).