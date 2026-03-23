Alexander Volkanovski Responds To Movsar Evloev’s Call-Out

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has responded quickly after Movsar Evloev called him out following his decision win over Lerone Murphy at UFC Fight Night 270 on Saturday night.



“He’s waiting for me for a really long time,” Evloev said of Volkanovski on the UFC Fight Night 270 post-fight show. “And before he gets too old let’s make it happen… May, I’m ready. And if Alex is ready, let’s dance.”

The 37-year-old Volkanovski had already expressed his interest in fighting Evloev last year before he was paired up against Murphy instead, and so it’s not surprising to hear that he’s down for this fight to now be green-lit.



“Old man Volk. This old man still has some tricks left,” Volkanovski joked during his interview on the same post-fight show. “Bring it on. He’s right, I have been calling him out because I believe he has been deserving for quite some time. And I love that he said May. That means he’s ready to turn it around pretty quick.”

Nobody can deny that Evloev has earned his opportunity to fight for the 125lb strap after putting together a 10-fight winning streak in the UFC that takes his overall career record up to a perfect 20-0.



However, the UFC have always appeared to be reluctant to put the decision-heavy Evloev in that spot, and indeed even during the UFC post-fight press conference on Saturday, Dana White stopped short of 100% confirming that the No.1 contender will be next in line for the title shot.



“Possibly yeah,” White told a reporter who asked him directly about evloev fighting Volkanovski next. “I’m not even thinking about that, the fight just ended. But yeah, obviously he’s in a great position.”







