Alexia Thainara Taps Out Molly McCann In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 255

Alexia Thainara’s decision to accept a fight with Molly McCann at UFC Fight Night 255 on a week’s notice paid off tonight as she fought her way to a first round submission finish victory.



Round One

Glancing left hand from Thainara. Outside low kick for her. Thainara lands her jab. McCann comes up short with a combination and Thainara lands a nice counter.



Thainara catches a kick and then sweeps her other leg out to get the takedown. McCann active off her back with hard elbow strikes here. Solid elbow strike from Thainara now.



Thainara able to pass to side control, but is soon brought back to McCann’s full guard. McCann still working elbow when she can from her back.



There’s a scramble and Thainara moves to the back then tries to get the mount. McCann goes to her knees, but then Thainara works to the back again and is going for the rear-naked choke. it’s not quite in perfectly and so though McCann looks uncomfortable she’s able to survive that attempt.



However, while Thainara lets go of it, she quickly goes for the rear-naked choke again and this time its in deep and forces McCann to tap out at 4.32mins of the opening round.



A big win for Thainara in her debut then, and afterwards McCann announces that after four losses in her last five fights she’s made up her mind to retire.