Alexia Thainara Taps Out Molly McCann In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 255

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Alexia Thainara’s decision to accept a fight with Molly McCann at UFC Fight Night 255 on a week’s notice paid off tonight as she fought her way to a first round submission finish victory. Round One Glancing left hand from Thainara. Outside low kick for her. Thainara lands her jab. McCann comes up short with ...

Alexia Thainara’s decision to accept a fight with Molly McCann at UFC Fight Night 255 on a week’s notice paid off tonight as she fought her way to a first round submission finish victory.

Round One

Glancing left hand from Thainara. Outside low kick for her. Thainara lands her jab. McCann comes up short with a combination and Thainara lands a nice counter.

Thainara catches a kick and then sweeps her other leg out to get the takedown. McCann active off her back with hard elbow strikes here. Solid elbow strike from Thainara now.

Thainara able to pass to side control, but is soon brought back to McCann’s full guard. McCann still working elbow when she can from her back.

There’s a scramble and Thainara moves to the back then tries to get the mount. McCann goes to her knees, but then Thainara works to the back again and is going for the rear-naked choke. it’s not quite in perfectly and so though McCann looks uncomfortable she’s able to survive that attempt.

However, while Thainara lets go of it, she quickly goes for the rear-naked choke again and this time its in deep and forces McCann to tap out at 4.32mins of the opening round.

A big win for Thainara in her debut then, and afterwards McCann announces that after four losses in her last five fights she’s made up her mind to retire.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC Fight Night 255 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

The UFC Fight Night 255 post-fight press conference will soon start in London and you can watch it live below.

Sean Brady Submits Leon Edwards In 4th Round At UFC Fight Night 255

Sean Brady dominated Leon Edwards on the mat tonight in the main event of UFC Fight Night 255 before putting the icing on the ...

Carlos Ulberg Beats Jan Blachowicz By Decision At UFC Fight Night 255

Carlos Ulberg just did enough to earn a unanimous decision victory over Jan Blachowicz tonight in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 255. ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United