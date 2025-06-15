Alonzo Menifield Beats Oumar Sy By Decision At UFC On ESPN 69

Alonzo Menifield defeated Oumar Sy by unanimous decision in a lackluster main card opener tonight at UFC On ESPN 69.



Round One



Front kick to the body from Sy to start. Spinning backfist attempt from him, but comes up short despite his enormous reach.



Calf kick for Sy and Menifield lands a punch off that. Another calf kick from Sy, and narrowly avoids another punch in return.



Sy feels out with the jab. He lands another calf kick. Menifield graces the target with a winging punch. Sy lands a jab. High kick from Sy comes off the guard of Menifield.



Overhand from Menifield misses. Kick from Sy, but then Menifield fires off a sequence of punches. Menifield starting to pressure Sy. He gets caught by an eyepoke though and requires a brief timeout.



They go back to it and Menifield is back to pressuring again and Sy lands a kick. Overhand from Menifield just misses. Leg kick for Sy.



Inside leg kick for Sy. In close Menifield lands a punch late in the round.



Round Two



Front kick to the body for Sy. He lands that again. Now a regular body kick for him too. Sy lands the jab and then a body kick on the other side this time.



Leg kick for Sy. Now he moves into closer range to work for a takedown. He presses Menifield up against the cage and tries to get this takedown going, but Menifield is doing well to defend it for now.



Not too much happening from this clinch position now as Sy continues to struggle to get Menifield down, but the ref is letting him work anyway.



Menifield drops down a few elbows. Sy urged to work by the ref and just at that moment he manages to sweep the leg to secure the takedown at last. Menifield already working to get back upright and before long he’s able to do so. Sy still clinched up though and trying to get the takedown again, but nothing doing.



Round Three



Menifield trying to land a few punches. Low kick lands for him. Side kick to the leg from Sy. Sy load up on a power punch but doesn’t connect.



Jab for Menifield. Leg kick for Sy. Light leg kick from Menifield. Lengthy jab from Sy. Missed front kick from Sy. Body punch from Menifield.



Low kick for Menifield. Neither fighter landing anything particularly meaningful here, and only one strike at a time. Menifield puts a little more power behind a punch that lands.



A few stiff jabs from Menifield. Not much urgency from either fighter. Swing and a miss from Menifield. He gets through with a left hand. Sy not really offering up much. Another punch from Menifield and then one last jab from Sy.



Decision



Not a whole lot of action here then, with both fighters seemingly happy to fight in a really cautious manner without stepping up the intensity. In the end Sy’s lack of activity in the final round costs him as it’s Menifield who does just enough to win by unanimous decision (29-28 x3).