Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes To Headline UFC Fight Night 260 In Australia

A light-heavyweight fight between Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes will headline UFC Fight Night 260 in Perth, Australia on September 28th.



The 34-year-old Ulberg is on an impressive eight-fight winning streak in the division that’s taken him up to No.3 in the rankings.



The New Zealander’s biggest wins have come over the past year or so, starting with a KO finish of Alonzo Menifield, then a unanimous decision victory over Volkan Oezdemir and most recently in March a unanimous decision win over former 205lb champ Jan Blachowicz.



Now Ulberg will be going up against a former title contender in Dominick Reyes, who not so long ago was caught up in the midst of a bad losing slump, suffering four defeats in a row, with the latter three all coming via strikes.



As such the 35-year-old’s prime, when he gave Jon Jones one of the toughest title challenges of his career, looked long behind him, but since June of last year he’s unexpectedly managed to steady the ship by going on a three-fight winning streak.



Along the way Reyes has KO’d Dustin Jacoby, TKO’d Anthony Smith, and most recently KO’d Nikita Krylov in the first round at at UFC 314 in April to rise back up to No.8 in the rankings.



Ulberg vs. Reyes will front a UFC Fight Night 260 card that’s still early in it’s development, but will also feature Doo Ho Choi vs. Daniel Santos.



