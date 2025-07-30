Din Thomas Argues That Khamzat Chimaev Winning 185lb Title Would Be A Disaster

By Ross Cole

UFC analyst Din Thomas has boldly declared that it’ll be a disaster for the middleweight division if Khamzat Chimaev beats Dricus du Plessis to win the 185lb title. Thomas says that Khamzat’s recurring issues with health ailments and injuries means there’s a real concern that the division could stagnate if he becomes champion. “If Khamzat ...

UFC analyst Din Thomas has boldly declared that it’ll be a disaster for the middleweight division if Khamzat Chimaev beats Dricus du Plessis to win the 185lb title.

Thomas says that Khamzat’s recurring issues with health ailments and injuries means there’s a real concern that the division could stagnate if he becomes champion.

“If Khamzat wins it’s a disaster,” Thomas told MMA Junkie. “You can’t tell me a part of you isn’t just thinking, ‘This fight might not actually happen.’ Some of these guys habitual struggle in just making it to the dance. I’m not going to be pessimistic about it and will say he’s going to show up. But if he does show up and he’s able to win, do we trust him to be able to show up and fight again? That’s the thing.

“Can he do it twice? Can he do it three times? Because we need movement. I hate when it’s static and there’s no movement in these divisions and in order to be movement in the divisions, the champions have to fight.”

Despite his concerns, Thomas believes that it’s actually du Plessis who will emerge with the victory at UFC 319.

“I think Dricus wins,” Thomas said. “I think he beats him and wears him out earlier, actually, and even before the fifth round. It think he could get a stoppage somewhere in the third. Not just weathering the storm, but matching the pace, being a little more efficient in areas and we just start to see Khamzat slow down a little bit and Dricus take over.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Din Thomas Argues That Khamzat Chimaev Winning 185lb Title Would Be A Disaster

UFC analyst Din Thomas has boldly declared that it’ll be a disaster for the middleweight division if Khamzat Chimaev beats Dricus du Plessis to ...

Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes To Headline UFC Fight Night 260 In Australia

A light-heavyweight fight between Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes will headline UFC Fight Night 260 in Perth, Australia on September 28th. The 34-year-old Ulberg ...

Robert Whittaker Issues Statement After Loss to Reiner de Ridder

Robert Whittaker suffered his second defeat in a row this past weekend at UFC On ABC 9 in Abu Dhabi after a split-decision loss ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United