Ben Askren Update Confirms He’s ‘Definitely Still Fighting’ After False Death Rumor

By Ross Cole

Ben Askren’s loved ones have confirmed that the retired MMA fighter is still alive after a rumor began to spread that the 40-year-old had passed away. However, it seems that the former Bellator and ONE FC champion is still in the midst of a serious medical situation after recently picking up a staph infection and ...

Ben Askren’s loved ones have confirmed that the retired MMA fighter is still alive after a rumor began to spread that the 40-year-old had passed away.

However, it seems that the former Bellator and ONE FC champion is still in the midst of a serious medical situation after recently picking up a staph infection and then subsequently catching a severe case of pneumonia.

Askren’s family told TMZ Sports today that he is “definitely still fighting,” and added that, “he is alive and any rumor he has died is completely false.”

Earlier, Daniel Cormier, who hosts the ‘Funky And The Champ’ podcast with Askren, had provided what appeared to be a positive update on his current situation.

 “‘I want to report to you guys that he’s now back home in Wisconsin,” DC had said on his YouTube Channel.

“‘He’s with his family, his beautiful wife Amy, and everybody is praying that Ben gets better and we can start moving forward with life, for Ben.’

However, after many interpreted that to mean he had been well enough to return to his family home, Cormier has since wrote on social media to clarify that while Askren is now in his home state, he’s actually still in hospital.

“He’s back in Wisconsin in a hospital,” Cormier wrote. “He isn’t home. Please keep praying for Ben. I should have been more clear.”

