Tatsuro Taira Now Fights Hyun Sung Park In UFC On ESPN 71 Main Event

By Ross Cole

The UFC has quickly moved to replace the injured Amir Albazi in the main event of this weekend’s UFC On ESPN 71 event in Las Vegas, with Hyun Sung Park agreeing to step in on short notice to fight Tatsuro Taira.

The 29-year-old Park comes into the fight on less than six days notice for his most high-profile fight yet, having won his first bouts in a row in the Octagon.

He initially made his mark in the Octagon by winning the ‘Road To UFC’ Season 1 in 2022-2023 following three stoppage victories in a row.

Since then he’s won two more fights, including a TKO finish of Shannon Ross and most recently a submission of Carlos Hernandez a couple of months ago.

still unranked at 125lbs, Park is now propelled into a fight against the No.6 ranked Taira, a former Shooto flyweight champion who went on to rack up six wins in a row upon first joining the UFC.

That led him to a main event fight against Brandon Royval in October of last year, but suffered the first loss of his 17-fight career career after coming out on the wrong end of a split-decision verdict that night.

As things stand Taira vs. Park is the main event for Saturday night’s show, with Mateusz Rebecki vs. Chris Duncan serving as the co-main event.

