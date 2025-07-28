UFC On ESPN 71 Fight Card

UFC On ESPN 71 takes place this coming Saturday night, August 2nd at the Apex facility in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card below.



In the main event there’s been a late switch of opponent for Tatsuro Taira, who was originally set to fight Amir Albazi, but now goes up against undefeated ‘former ‘Road To UFC’ winner Hyun-Sung Park, who comes in on six days notice.



In the co-main event there’s lightweight action, with both Mateusz Rebecki and Chris Duncan having gone 4-1 in the Octagon so far.



Elves Brener won his first three fights in a row in the UFC, but is now coming off back-to-back defeats as he prepares to fight Esteban Ribovics, who has gone 3-2 so far.



Karol Rosa has alternated between wins and losses for the past few years and now fights Nora Cornolle, who is 3-1 since joining back in 2023.



In a clash of welterweight veterans, Neil Magny is coming off two defeats in a row via 1st round strikes as he now prepares to fight Elizea Zaleski dos Santos, who has lost two of his last three fights.



Danny Silva has won back-to-back fights via split-decision since joining the UFC last year and now takes on Kevin Vallejos, who earned a 1st round TKO victory in his UFC debut in March.



Check out the full UFC On ESPN 71 card below.



Main Card



Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun-Sung Park

Mateusz Rębecki vs. Chris Duncan

Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics

Karol Rosa vs. Nora Cornolle

Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Danny Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos



Prelims



Rinya Nakamura vs. Nathan Fletcher

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Tresean Gore

Nick Klein vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Andre Lima vs. Felipe Bunes

Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza