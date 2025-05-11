Benoit Saint Denis Beats Kyle Prepolec By Submission At UFC 315

Benoit Saint Denis was able to get back to winning ways tonight at UFC 315 with a second round submission finish against late replacement opponent Kyle Prepolec.

Round One

Low kick for Saint Denis to start. He lands another. Now BSD drives in for a takedown and lands it. Prepolec trying for a kimura off his back while attempting to work his way back to his feet against the cage. Prepolec gives up on the submission and remains on the mat on one knee for now.



BSD slowly trying to work around to Prepolec’s back. He drops down some big elbows and then tries to go for a rear-naked choke. Nothing happening for now so he goes back to landing some strikes. Another choke attempt comes closer, but Prepolec defends it and then stands.



Saint Denis with another big takedown and gets the back again in the center of the Octagon this time. He locks in the body triangle, but Prepolec gets free of that and BSD tries to settle on top.



Prepolec stands late in the round but Saint Denis hops onto his back and tries for a rear-naked choke. It looks like Prepolec could be on the verge of tapping out, but the round ends just in time for him.



Round Two



Nice left hand lands for Prepolec to start the round. Left hand from BSD now. Prepolec jabs to the body and then head. Saint Denis marches forward with left and right hands, but then gets poked in the eye and needs a time-out.



BSD quickly back to it and they both land a punch at the same time. BSD threatening with hooks and Prepolec lands a counter. BSD in the clinch and landing hard elbows, but Prepolec connects too.



Saint Denis marching forward again with hard punches. He clinches again against the cage and connects with nasty elbow strikes and the occasional knee to the body for good measure.



Saint Denis drags him to the mat now and quickly sinks in an arm triangle choke from half-guard and steps off to the side with it to force his short notice opponent to tap out at 2.35mins of the second round.