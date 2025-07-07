UFC On ESPN 70 Fight Card

By Ross Cole

UFC On ESPN 70 takes place this coming Saturday night, July 12th in Nashville, Tennessee and we’ve got the full fight card for you below. In the main event there’s heavyweight action as Derrick Lewis comes in off a TKO win last year to fight the undefeated Tallison Teixeira, who earned a TKO victory in ...

UFC On ESPN 70 takes place this coming Saturday night, July 12th in Nashville, Tennessee and we’ve got the full fight card for you below.

In the main event there’s heavyweight action as Derrick Lewis comes in off a TKO win last year to fight the undefeated Tallison Teixeira, who earned a TKO victory in his UFC debut in February to extend his career record to 8-0.

In the co-main event Stephen Thompson finds himself in a tough spot after having lost four of his last five fights, and now takes on Gabriel Bonfim, who is 4-1 in the promotion so far.

Calvin Kattar is in desperate need of a win after losing four fights in a row, and to do so he’ll need to get the better of Steve Garcia, who by way of contrast is on a five-fight winning run in the promotion.

Tennessee’s own Nate Landwehr comes in off a TKO loss late last year to fight Morgan Charriere, who has lost two of his last three fights.

Despite a four-fight winning streak at the start of his UFC run, Vitor Petrino has since suffered back-to-back defeats and will now fight Austen Lane, who has been KO’d in three of his last four UFC appearances.

After a TKO win in his last fight at heavyweight, Junior Tafa now drops down to light-heavyweight to fight Tuco Tukkos, who has lost both his UFC fights so far.

Check out the full UFC On ESPN 70 card below.

Main Card

Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira
Stephen Thompson vs. Gabriel Bonfim
Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia
Nate Landwehr vs. Morgan Charriere
Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane
Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos

Prelims

Max Griffin vs. Chris Curtis
Jake Matthews vs. Chidi Njokuani
Lauren Murphy vs. Eduarda Moura
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Valter Walker
Mitch Ramirez vs. Mike Davis
Fatima Kline vs. Melissa Martinez

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Watch The UFC’s Greatest KO’s Of 2025 So Far

We’re past the mid-way point of 2025 and so the UFC have now put together a lengthy video package showcasing the great KO’s in ...

Who Will Headline UFC: White House Event? Odds Released

The initial odds have been released for who will headline President Trump’s proposed UFC event at the White House to celebrate the 250th birthday ...

UFC On ESPN 70 Fight Card

UFC On ESPN 70 takes place this coming Saturday night, July 12th in Nashville, Tennessee and we’ve got the full fight card for you ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United