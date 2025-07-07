UFC On ESPN 70 Fight Card

UFC On ESPN 70 takes place this coming Saturday night, July 12th in Nashville, Tennessee and we’ve got the full fight card for you below.



In the main event there’s heavyweight action as Derrick Lewis comes in off a TKO win last year to fight the undefeated Tallison Teixeira, who earned a TKO victory in his UFC debut in February to extend his career record to 8-0.



In the co-main event Stephen Thompson finds himself in a tough spot after having lost four of his last five fights, and now takes on Gabriel Bonfim, who is 4-1 in the promotion so far.



Calvin Kattar is in desperate need of a win after losing four fights in a row, and to do so he’ll need to get the better of Steve Garcia, who by way of contrast is on a five-fight winning run in the promotion.



Tennessee’s own Nate Landwehr comes in off a TKO loss late last year to fight Morgan Charriere, who has lost two of his last three fights.



Despite a four-fight winning streak at the start of his UFC run, Vitor Petrino has since suffered back-to-back defeats and will now fight Austen Lane, who has been KO’d in three of his last four UFC appearances.



After a TKO win in his last fight at heavyweight, Junior Tafa now drops down to light-heavyweight to fight Tuco Tukkos, who has lost both his UFC fights so far.



Check out the full UFC On ESPN 70 card below.

Main Card



Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira

Stephen Thompson vs. Gabriel Bonfim

Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia

Nate Landwehr vs. Morgan Charriere

Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane

Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos



Prelims



Max Griffin vs. Chris Curtis

Jake Matthews vs. Chidi Njokuani

Lauren Murphy vs. Eduarda Moura

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Valter Walker

Mitch Ramirez vs. Mike Davis

Fatima Kline vs. Melissa Martinez