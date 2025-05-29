BJ Penn Speaks Out After His Mom Has Restraining Order Approved By Judge

BJ Penn’s mom Lorraine Shin’s request for a restraining order against him has been approved by a judge, but it seems the former fighter isn’t willing to just stay quiet on the matter and continues to belief that his real family has been murdered and that she is just an impersonator who is trying to steal his fortune.



Shin asked for the restraining order earlier in the week after her son’s erratic and paranoid behavior, including allegedly moving possessions from her bedroom, stealing credit cards and mail, removing security cameras and trying to stop her from contacting the authorities, led to him being arrested by police twice in the space of just a few days.



With that order now in place the 46-year-old Penn has been instructed not to threaten, abuse or psychologically abuse his mother, and he is not allowed to contact her or anyone else living with her by any means for at least the next 180 days.



If Penn breaks the order then he could face up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

However, rather than staying quiet on the matter, Penn has opted to take to Instagram to continue to push his narrative about Shin being an imposter.



“HIT ME! HIT ME! HIT ME! – is that an 80 year old woman ???,” Penn wrote on Instagram. “This isn’t the first time that Imposter identity theif FAKE LORRAINE SHIN has tried to get me to assault her and she has already walked around my house with a gun when I asked her about my finances and my families finances. This lady knows nothing about business and is a murdering theif. The REAL LORRAINE SHIN MAKES THIS MORON LOOK PARKED.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKLiPzpxF-W