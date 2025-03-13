Bo Nickal Will Fight Reiner de Ridder At UFC Fight Night 256

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Bo Nickal’s next fight will be against Reiner de Ridder at UFC Fight Night 256 in Des Moines, Iowa on May 3rd. A former wrestling ace, The 29-year-old Nickal became one of the most hyped prospects ever to emerge from the Contender Series in 2022 after earning two submission victories in a combined time of ...

Bo Nickal’s next fight will be against Reiner de Ridder at UFC Fight Night 256 in Des Moines, Iowa on May 3rd.

A former wrestling ace, The 29-year-old Nickal became one of the most hyped prospects ever to emerge from the Contender Series in 2022 after earning two submission victories in a combined time of less than two minutes.

Nickal has since gone on to win all four of his UFC fights so far, racking up two more fast finishes against Jamie Pickett and Val Woodburn in 2023, before picking up a second round submission victory against Cody Brundage at UFC 300 in April of last year, and then a unanimous decision victory against Paul Craig in November.

That leaves Nickal with an overall career record of 7-0 so far, but he’s yet to break into the middleweight rankings.

That could change in his upcoming fight however, as the 34-year-old de Ridder is currently ranked No.13 after he burst into the UFC with back-to-back wins in recent months.

De Ridder had previously been a two-division champion in the ONE FC promotion, but subsequently lost both titles before moving onto the UFC.

His UFC debut came last November against an experienced campaigner in Gerald Meerschaert, who he managed to submit in the third round, and he’s since racked up another submission stoppage, this time in the opening round against Kevin Holland at UFC 311 in January.

Nickal vs. de Ridder joins a UFC Fight Night 256 card that will be headlined by a bantamweight fight between Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Bo Nickal Will Fight Reiner de Ridder At UFC Fight Night 256

Bo Nickal’s next fight will be against Reiner de Ridder at UFC Fight Night 256 in Des Moines, Iowa on May 3rd. A former ...

Jalin Turner Issues Statement About Retirement Decision

After having a few days to let the dust settle it seems that Jalin Turner is stil leaning towards retiring following his submission loss ...

Islam Makhachev’s Coach Names ‘Ideal’ Next Opponent

Islam Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendes has named Justin Gaethje as the ‘ideal’ next opponent for the lightweight champion. Gaethje was the first to suggest ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United