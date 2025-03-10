Bobby ‘King’ Green Vows Not To Retire After Wheel Kick KO Loss

Bobby ‘King’ Green suffered a brutal KO loss at UFC 313 on Saturday night when a wheel kick from Mauricio Ruffy left him face down on the canvas, but the 38-year-old has since stated that he has no intentions of taking that as a signal that it’s time to retire.



“This is the game we play,” Green said in a post on Instagram Stories after the event. “There’s wins, there’s losses. It’s just how it goes, you know? Shout out to Ruffy. You did your thing, brother. I’d like to see you have success in your future. Obrigado.”

The worry for Green is that he’s been picking up more losses that wins lately, having been defeated in three of his last four fights.



Green did earn a dominant unanimous decision win over Jim Miller at UFC 300 in April of last year, but prior to that he had been KO’d in the first round by Jalin Turner, and he was also submitted in the first round by Paddy Pimblett too.



Undeterred after his latest defeat, Green insists that he just needs more time to regroup before continuing on with a career that now spans over 50 fights.



“Shout out to everyone that rides with me and came through this whole thing,” Green said. “I love all you guys. I thank you so much for supporting me through all this bullsh*t. But we’re not done. I just need some more time to get myself back to the cage. We’ll be back.”