Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg To Headline UFC On ESPN 64 In Mexico

A fight between former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and recent title contender Steve Erceg is expected to headline UFC On ESPN 64 in Mexico City, Mexico on March 29th.



The 31-year-old Moreno lost the title to Alexandre Pantoja via split-decision back in 2023, and suffered another loss in his next fight when he came out on the wrong-end of a split-decision verdict in a rematch against Brandon Royval last year>



However, Moreno ended the year on a better note after emerging with a unanimous decision win over Amir Albazi in November, leaving him ranked No.2 in the 125lbs rankings heading into his next fight.



Now he’ll go up against the 29-year-old Erceg, who quickly made his way into the title picture at flyweight after joining the UFC in 2023 thanks to an impressive three-fight winning streak.



Like Moreno though, Erceg also suffered failed to get the better of current champion Pantoja when they fought at UFC 301 last May, and he’s since also suffered a TKO loss to Kai Kara-France in August, leaving him at No.9 in the rankings.



Moreno vs. Erceg fronts a UFC On ESPN 64 card that will also feature Diego Lopes vs. Yair Rodriguez and Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer.