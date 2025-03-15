Brendson Ribeiro Submits Diyar Nurgozhay At UFC Fight Night 254

Brendson Ribeiro showed off his submission skills tonight at UFC Fight Night 254 by tapping out Diyar Nurgozhay with a kimura in the second round.



Round One

Low kick for Ribeiro. Body kick for Nurgozhay. Head kick attempt from Ribeiro wasn’t far away. Kick for Ribeiro and a body punch from Nurgozhay.



Body kick from Ribeiro and a couple of punches behind it. Left hand from Nurgozhay. Inside leg kick for him. Now back to the body.



Solid inside leg kick for Ribeiro. He tries for a head kick. Double jab and a right hand behind it from Ribeiro. Push kick to the midsection from Nurgozhay.



Body kick from Ribeiro. Nurgozhay with a push kick and leg kick. Inside leg kick for Nurgozhay. Big one-two from Ribeiro drops Nurgozhay! He’s able to get back to his feet under pressure though.



Nurgozhay sees to be ok despite that troubling moment. He tries for a spinning kick that misses. Solid body kick for Ribeiro. He presses forward and unleashes a series of strikes as Nurgozhay is backed up against the cage. Nurgozhay fires back though.



Late in the round and Nurgozhay lands a spinning backfist and that hurt Ribeiro as he’s suddenly trying for a takedown in the final seconds of the round.



Round Two



Low kick for Nurgozhay. Inside leg kicks fro Ribeiro. Nurgozhay drives in for a takedown and chases Ribeiro to get him down.



Ribeiro almost standing back up, but Nurgozhay keeps him down. Ribeiro working for a kimura attempt from his back. He’s managing to get some traction with this and uses that to roll on top and crank on the submission to force Nurgozhay to tap out! Big finish with the kimura from Ribeiro at 1.28mins of the second round.