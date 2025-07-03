Ilia Topuria Sees Paddy Pimblett As One Of Easiest Fights In Division

By Ross Cole

Ilia Topuria is eager to settle his bad blood with Paddy Pimblett for his first lightweight title defense, and has also admitted he thinks it’s one of the easiest fights he could have in the weight class.

At this stage the fight is far from being official, but both Topuria and Pimblett are already talking as if it’s destined to happen.

“With Paddy, all the fans around the world, they want to see that fight. At the same time, I have to be honest, I think it’s one of the easiest fights that I could have in the lightweight division,” Topuria told TMZ Sports.

“I can do with him whatever I want to do in reality. It’s a very exciting fight for the fans. I’m going to enjoy a lot, the whole process. At the same time, it’s a fight where I’m going to be able to shine once again.” 

Pimblett believes his size advantage will be his key to victory in the fight, but Topuria doesn’t seem concerned by that prospect at all, and believes that one way or another he’ll finish himself inside of the first five minutes.

“I promise you, I could like choose the way I want to finish (Pimblett),” Topuria said. “He’s not going to stay there for more than one round with me. I don’t know. Maybe it’s going to be cool to submit him in the ground with a triangle choke from the mount. Something like that. As I told him, put my (balls) on his forehead.”

