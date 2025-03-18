Bryce Mitchell Declares Jean Silva Is Possessed By Demons; Silva Responds

Bryce Mitchell has declared that his next opponent Jean Silva is possessed by demons that are haunting him in his sleep ahead of their main card fight at UFC 314 on April 14th.



“Good morning, y’all,” Mitchell said in an Instagram video. “I need all my Christian warriors to pray for me that I will have peaceful sleep. Every single night since the day before the press conference, I’ve had demonic dreams. Legions of demons are attacking me every single time I sleep, and not one time have I seen any peaceful sleep since that day.

“These demons surround me, and they try to fight me and provoke me to anger, and then the dream will switch, and they’ll send beautiful women, and they’re trying to get me to lust, to cheat on my wife. Satan’s using two of my weaknesses to try to expose the evil in my own heart, which is anger and lust. However, where I am weak, the Lord is strong.”



Mitchell has always been known for his out-there views, including being a believer in the ‘flat earth theory’, but he crossed the line earlier this year with the UFC brass when he declared on his podcast that Hitler was a good guy who he’d have liked to go fishing with, leading to Dana White branding him as, “literally one of the dumbest human beings.”



Rather than kicking him out the UFC however, White instead stuck to his guns regarding freedom of speech and instead said that the beauty of the UFC was that people would get a chance to, “see him get his ass whooped on global television.”



Mitchell has since been lined up to fight the 28-year-old Silva, who has been tipped as a future star after racking up four impressive victories in a row via strikes since joining the UFC last year.

“I’m not just fighting a man on April 12,” Mitchell continued in his latest rant. “I’m fighting a man possessed by a legion of demons. When I simply said the name Jesus, he was provoked to maliciousness, and he started barking like a dog and chanting ‘F-you, f-you, f-you.’

“Remember guys, the days of fighting for myself are long gone. I now fight for the name of the Lord and the devil, he ain’t gonna waste his time trying to plauge a loser. He knows that a victory for the Lord is at hand. I will win this fight in the name of Jesus Christ. The man’s demons will be casted out of my presence and he will fall before me just as Goliath fell before King David.”

Silva has since responded to make fun of Mitchell’s claims.



“Bryce, two things, these are not demons, it’s just you being afraid to face me and second about the beautiful women you have a hormone called testosterone and you probably have problems with it,” Silva wrote on X. “Just be ready for April 12th, because I will be.”