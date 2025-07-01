The BMF title is on the line when current champion Max Holloway goes up against the retiring Dustin Poirier in a must-see trilogy fight that headlines UFC 318 in New Orleans on July 19th.
Watch the promo video for this clash of legends below.
The BMF title is on the line when current champion Max Holloway goes up against the retiring Dustin Poirier in a must-see trilogy fight that headlines UFC 318 in New Orleans on July 19th. Watch the promo video for this clash of legends below.
The BMF title is on the line when current champion Max Holloway goes up against the retiring Dustin Poirier in a must-see trilogy fight that headlines UFC 318 in New Orleans on July 19th.
Ross Cole
More UFC News
Merab Dvalishvili Admits Ilia Topuria Dropped Him More Than Once In Training
UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is one of the toughest fighters on the UFC roster, but even he admits that newly crowned lightweight champion ...
Dana White Shrugs off Justin Gaethje’s Threat To Retire If He Doesn’t Get Title Shot
Justin Gaethje recently threatened to retire if he isn’t granted the next shot at the lightweight title, but Dana White isn’t taking the bait. ...
UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 Promo Video
The BMF title is on the line when current champion Max Holloway goes up against the retiring Dustin Poirier in a must-see trilogy fight ...