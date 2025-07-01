UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3 Promo Video

By Ross Cole

The BMF title is on the line when current champion Max Holloway goes up against the retiring Dustin Poirier in a must-see trilogy fight that headlines UFC 318 in New Orleans on July 19th. Watch the promo video for this clash of legends below.

