Carlos Ulberg Beats Jan Blachowicz By Decision At UFC Fight Night 255

Carlos Ulberg just did enough to earn a unanimous decision victory over Jan Blachowicz tonight in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 255.



Round One



Low kick for Ulberg. Now a leg kick for Blachowicz. Body punch for Ulberg and then a low kick. He feels out with a jab.



Calf kick for Ulberg. Now one from Blachowicz. Flicking jab from Ulberg. Inside leg kick from Blachowicz. Outside one from Ulberg.



Harder calf kick from Blachowicz now. Inside leg kick for him. Solid low kick for Blachowicz. Now he targets a punch to the body.



Feints fro Ulberg. Blachowicz threatens with a head kick but misses. Inside leg kick for Ulberg. Inside leg kick for Blachowicz now.



Outside calf kick for Ulberg. Jab from Blachowicz. Leg kicks exchanged. Inside leg kick for Ulberg. Blachowicz with another head kick attempt. Ulberg lands a solid step-in jab just before the round ends.



Round Two



Calf kick for Blachowicz. Jab and a right hand behind it from Ulberg, but didn’t land cleanly. Side kick to the body fro Ulberg grazes the target.



Body kick fro Blachowicz and tried to land a punch behind that. Low kick for him. Outside leg kick from Ulberg. Low kick from Blachowicz strays close to the groin and he apologizes, but Ulberg is ok to continue.



Nice left and a right hand from Blachowicz. Brief flurry of punches back and forth and both landed there. Ulberg in aggressively for another punch at close range.



Blachowicz with a low kick. Low kick for Blachowicz as Ulberg tries to connect with the jab. Grazing left hook from Ulberg.



Front kick to the body for Ulberg. Outside leg kick and then one to the inside fro Ulberg. Ulberg misses with a check hook as Blachowicz was attempting a high kick.



Body kick from Blachowicz. Solid left hand from Blachowicz late in the round.



Round Three



Leg kick exchanged to start the final round. Body punch fro Blachowicz. Back to the calf kick from him. Ulberg darts in for a takedown then opts to just clinch instead, but Blachowicz fends that off.

Low kick for Blachowicz. Ulberg loads up on a left hand. Calf kick again for Blachowicz. Inside low kick from Ulberg. Grazing left hook from Blachowicz.



Left hand for Ulberg. Calf kick from Blachowicz. Inside leg kick from Ulberg. Blachowicz bursts forward and tries to land a left hook but misses.



Jab for Ulberg. Missed head kick from Blachowicz. Glancing blow from Ulberg. He just misses on a check hook.



Blachowicz fakes a takedown and then misses upstairs. Final minute. Body kick for Blachowicz. Low kick from Ulberg. Another bod kick from Blachowicz.



Jab for Ulberg. Low kick from Ulberg, and again. Inside leg kick. Blachowicz bursts forward but doesn’t connect. Low kick for Blachowicz. He lands a harder one. Solid punch from Ulberg late in the round.



Decision



Not the most exciting fight then with both fighters operating fairly cautiously aside from throwing frequent leg kicks. As such there isn’t much to choose between them, but it’s Ulberg who emerges with a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3) to extend his UFC winning streak to eight fights.