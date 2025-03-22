Chris Duncan Submits Jordan Vucenic In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 255

Chris Duncan dropped Jordan Vucenic early in the opening round tonight at UFC Fight Night 255 and continued to dominate the fight from then on until eventually jumping on a guillotine choke submission finish in the 2nd round.



Round One

Body kick for Duncan. Another body kick for him and a big follow-up punch floors Vucenic!



Duncan goes to the mat with him and looks for a guillotine choke, but it doesn’t look like he’s going to be able to get the finish here. He takes his time with it though and then eventually gives up on it, but settles on top.



Duncan working for some ground-and-pound. Vucenic starts to stand, but Duncan stays heavy on him on his knees. Vucenic able to stand briefly, but then Duncan slams him back down to the mat.



Duncan in half-guard but Vucenic scrambles to his knees again. Duncan with a couple of solid knees to the side late in the round.



Round Two



Duncan with an aggressive start to round two and strikes his way into a successful takedown. Vucenic starts to work up and gets brought down again, but scrambles and then threatens with a guillotine choke. Duncan gets free of that quickly though.



Vucenic back up and Duncan remains clinched up, but they soon separate. Vucenic lands a jab. He connects with that again as Duncan misses a power punch.



Right hand for Vucenic and Duncan has a little blood to the left side of his scalp at the hairline. Vucenic shoots for a takedown from distance and Duncan stuffs it. They go back up and Duncan snaps him back down, but then they return to striking range.



Nice short combination from Duncan. Vucenic getting more aggressive now and looks for his own takedown after catching a kick.



Duncan goes for a guillotine and drops to the mat with it. It’s in tight and Vucenic is forced to tap out! Big submission win for Ducan at 3.42mins of the second round.