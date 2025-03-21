Conor McGregor Announces Campaign To Become Ireland’s Next President

Conor McGregor has announced that he plans to run to become the president of Ireland when they hold an election later this year.



Just a few days ago McGregor was a special guest at the White House during St. Patricks Day to meet President Trump, where he took the opportunity to push his agenda regarding immigration in his homeland of Ireland, and that now appears to be the crux of his presidential campaign.

“Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “So between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President.

“The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025. Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill? Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them,” McGregor added. “I will!

“For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum. Although I oppose greatly this pact, it is neither mine nor governments choice to make. It is the people of Irelands choice! Always! That is a true democracy.

“I would also be curious to hear our government officials reasoning for agreeing with this pact so fervently. I would love to hear the debates! Followed then by vote!

“This is the future of Ireland with me as President. All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future. God bless our people! Vote McGregor and have your voice heard!”



From an MMA perspective that suggests that the 36-year-old McGregor’s desire to continue to pursue his fighting career has waned, which is not too surprising given that it’s now been almost four years since he last fought, with talk of a UFC return consistently coming up, but never actually materializing.



With that in mind his presidential campaign could also be just another case of all talk and no action, but if McGregor is serious about it then he faces a lot of hurdles as though he was once Ireland’s most revered star, public opinion has shifted drastically in recent years as his reputation became marred as he continually hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons.



Losing a civil trial with regards to a sexual assault claim last year was certainly McGregor’s lowest point so far, though it was just one in a long line of highly controversial moments for the former two-division UFC champion.



McGregor is still an influential figure however, as evidenced by the fact that he was invited to the White House, while posts he made to his millions of followers on social media in 2023 were linked to anti-immigration riots in Ireland.



That being said, when the Irish Independent conducted a poll in December of 2023 it found that 89% of respondents said they wouldn’t vote for him, while the conclusion of last years civil suit led to many brands parting ways with him, including Proper 12 whisky and the IO Interactive video game company.