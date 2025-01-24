Conor McGregor Explains Why Logan Paul Boxing Bout Isn’t Happening

Conor McGregor hyped up a rumored boxing bout against Logan Paul at the start of the year, but now he’s admitted it’s not happening.



“It is what it is,” McGregor told ‘The Schmo’. “The UFC just aren’t into it. The offer was there on the table, in writing. Both athletes will say, ‘He’s not fighting,’ but both athlete are under the TKO banner. UFC, WWE both rising up. The stock price of TKO Holding Ground (is) through the roof. New market in India opened up and booming. It was business savvy, and business sense to make the fight happen. Or should I say the glorified spar happen.

“In between this waiting period that we find ourselves in before I can get back to the octagon, it made perfect sense on the calendar to go ahead with it. The UFC weren’t into it. The WWE, I’m not sure what their interest in it was. I just knew the UFC weren’t into it.”

McGregor went on to admit that the big money paydays attached to fighting influencers like Logan Paul appeals to him at this stage in his career.



“I’m more inclined now for this influencer f*cking, whatever you call it – because it’s astronomical money,” McGregor said. “It’s astro-nomical, the figures. Who is there? Jake. Logan. KSI. I like the three of these guys and then all these other ones that are tussling around. So it’s an interesting little side pocket branch, we’ll call it. Stuff it down me sock and out I go.”

However, McGregor also suggested that he might be tempted to just step into the Bareknuckle Boxing ring in defiance of his UFC contract.



“One of these days you’ll just hear my music come onto this stage in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship,” McGregor said of the promotion he is a minority owner in.



“And I’ll have my fist wrapped with no gloves for a fight, out of nowhere. No promotion. No promo. No nothing. Just fighting a random fight on the card. That could be what the future holds. And legal making claims and all this? That’s for p*ssies.”

For now though it seems McGregor is continuing to just be happy to talk about fighting rather than actually putting his words into action, with no fight in either the Octagon or the the ring appearing to be imminent for the 36-year-old as he now draws closer to having spent almost four years on the sidelines since breaking his leg in July of 2021.