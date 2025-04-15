Conor McGregor Reacts To Losing $500,000 Bet On Michael Chandler Beating Paddy Pimblett

By Ross Cole

Conor McGregor bet a whopping $500,000 on Michael Chandler to beat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 on Saturday night and he’s now spoken out on social media to admit he got it completely wrong. “Chandler, you motherf***er you!” McGregor wrote on X. “Rest up, fair play. “My history with Mike and the odds on him ...

Conor McGregor bet a whopping $500,000 on Michael Chandler to beat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 on Saturday night and he’s now spoken out on social media to admit he got it completely wrong.

“Chandler, you motherf***er you!” McGregor wrote on X. “Rest up, fair play.

“My history with Mike and the odds on him by [knockout] swayed me to take the risk. My head did say Paddy. He’s improving but with a way to go yet. Although the division is woeful, it is equal, and equal brings good fights. So, happy days, ya’s’r welcome.”

“Ah well, what’s $500,000 to an M G like me, can you please remind me?” McGregor continued.

“More than your purse… I’ll get it back, I’m sure. In fact, I just did.”

Meanwhile, Pimblett has said he’d be more than happy to fight McGregor after learning that the Irish superstar had bet against him.

“Anyone can get it, all the names I mentioned. And even McGregor, putting money on Chandler to win, lad,” Pimblett said at the post-fight presser.

“The Irish/scouse connection, lad, he’s meant to back me, and he never. So, if he wants it, he’ll get muftied as well.

“Yeah [it surprised me]. I didn’t think he’d go against me, to be honest. I thought he’d back me, lad, not back Chandler, but it’s one of them, isn’t it.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Conor McGregor Reacts To Losing $500,000 Bet On Michael Chandler Beating Paddy Pimblett

