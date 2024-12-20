Cory Sandhagen Thinks Merab Dvalishvili Will Struggle Against Umar Nurmagomedov

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Merab Dvalishvili has been unstoppable during his rise to become the UFC’s bantamweight champion over the past six year, but Cory Sandhagen has predicted that’s about to change when ‘The Machine’ goes up against Umar Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 311 next month. The No.4 ranked Sandhagen has first-hand knowledge of how good ...

Merab Dvalishvili has been unstoppable during his rise to become the UFC’s bantamweight champion over the past six year, but Cory Sandhagen has predicted that’s about to change when ‘The Machine’ goes up against Umar Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 311 next month.

The No.4 ranked Sandhagen has first-hand knowledge of how good Nurmagomedov is, having lost to him by unanimous decision in a title eliminator back in August, and as such he believes that the current champion will find the going tough regardless of where the fight takes place.

“I think that Umar probably will win,” Sandhagen told MiddleEasy. “I just can’t really see a path for Merab to win. I don’t think that he’s going to be able to strike with him, but I also don’t think that he’ll be able to take him down and control him like he was able to do against O’Malley and against other guys. I just don’t really see a path to success for Merab. I think Umar is likely going to defend a lot of those shots, keep it in the striking realm, and just kind of – Umar’s a sniper, man.

“People don’t really realize just how fast that guy is and how good he is and how his kicks come out of nowhere. Fighting a guy like Merab will be a good opportunity for him to show off a little bit and just because Merab’s been talking a lot of sh*t, I kind of want to watch Merab get served up a little bit by a guy who is supposed to be a wrestler but wasn’t able to wrestle me, but Merab’s still saying that I was a gift and stuff. So, I’m on Team Umar now.”

Dvalishvili certainly hasn’t appeared to be overly eager to take on the undefeated 18-0 Nurmagomedov in recent months, despite him being an obvious choice following his six-fight winning start to his time in the UFC.

That being said, with his current winning streak extending to 11 fights and including victories over the likes of Sean O’Malley, Henry Cejudo, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo, Dvalishvili has already proven that he’s willing to take on the best fighters the division has to offer, and it’ll be very intriguing to see who comes out on top when this title showdown takes place on January 18th next year in Inglewood, California.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Jim Miller Names One Fellow Veteran He’d Love To Fight Next

Jim Miller has fought an enviable list of opponents during his record-breaking career, but at 41-years-old there’s still one fellow veteran he’d like to ...

Dustin Poirier Chooses His KO Of The Year Then Changes His Mind

There’s some great choices for knockout of the year in 2024, and Dustin Poirier seemed adamant when he picked his favorite one this week, ...

Cory Sandhagen Thinks Merab Dvalishvili Will Struggle Against Umar Nurmagomedov

Merab Dvalishvili has been unstoppable during his rise to become the UFC’s bantamweight champion over the past six year, but Cory Sandhagen has predicted ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United