Cory Sandhagen TKO’s Deiveson Figueiredo At UFC On ESPN 67

Cory Sandhagen TKO’d Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event of UFC On ESPN 67 tonight after injuring his knee during a leg lock battle.



Round One

The bantamweight main event is underway in Des Moines!



Inside leg kick from Sandahagen. A kick from Figueiredo now. Sandhagen looking for a takedown against the cage now. He’s not able to get that going though and they eventually move back to striking range.



Light inside leg kick from Sandhagen. Now one to the outside of the leg. Uppercut from Sandhagen, but a takedown from Figueiredo. Sandhagen looking to stand back up. They battle for control and now it’s Sandhagen who gets on top.



Figueireido working for a potential leg lock attempt. He doesn’t quite have it though and Sandhagen stays calm on top and eventually is able to get out and lands some good elbows.



Figueiredo again threatens with a leg lock. Sandhagen defending while landing a few hammerfists. Bit of a scramble and Sandhagen’s leg is in an uncomfortblbe position, but he gets it free eventually and drops down some more solid ground-and-pound blows.



Sandhagen was standing over him, but then drops down and pins his arm. Figueiredo gets his arm free, but still has to eat some more strikes before the end of the round.



Round Two



Low kick for Figueiredo and Sandhagen returns that. Inside leg kick for Sanhagen. Outside leg kick for Figueiredo . Left hand from Sandhagen, but Figueiredo moves around to the back clinch off that.



Low kick for Figueiredo and Sandhagen returns that. Inside leg kick for Sanhagen. Outside leg kick for Figueiredo . Left hand from Sandhagen, but Figueiredo moves around to the back clinch off that.



They go back to striking range. Sandhagen looking to keep Figueiredo on the end of his jab now. Figueiredo threatens with a right hand.



Figueiredo in on a takedown now and lands it. Now it’s Sandhagen’s turn to threaten with a leg lock, and he uses that to get on top and then return to his feet.



Oblique kick for Sandhagen and now a few punches. Good takedown for Sandhagen. He stands over Figueiredo and drops down some punches. Now he moves down into half-guard. Body punches for Sandhagen. Elbows and then punches for him.



Figueiredo back to threatening with a leg lock. There’s a scramble and now it’s Sandhagen who is going for a leg lock of his own. Another scramble and Sandhagen gets back on top and starts to blast down strikes. The ref suddenly steps in and waves the fight off.



It seems premature at first, but it quickly becomes apparent that Figueiredo has injured his knee at the end of that leg lock battle and couldn’t continue, so he had to tap out. And as such it’s Sandhagen who gets the TKO victory at 4.08mins of the second round.