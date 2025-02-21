Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Headlines UFC Fight Night 258

A major bantamweight fight between Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo will headline UFC Fight Night 258 in Des Moines, Iowa on May 3rd.



The 32-year-old Sandhagen comes into the fight off an unsuccessful title eliminator against Umar Nurmagomedov in August, which he lost by unanimous decision.



That ended a three-fight winning streak for Sandhagen, who had beaten Song Yadong, Marlon Vera and Rob Font during his latest push towards title contention at 135lbs, and leaves him ranked No.4 in the division heading into this match-up.



Meanwhile, the 37-year-old Figueiredo is a former flyweight champion who began his assault on the bantamweight division in impressive fashion with wins over Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt and Marlon Vera.



However, the Brazilian veteran suffered a unanimous decision loss to former champ Petr Yan back in November, leaving him one spot below Sandhagen in the 135lb pecking order at No.5.



Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo headlines a UFC Fight Night 258 show that also features the likes of Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez, Miesha Tate vs. Yana Santos and Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson.