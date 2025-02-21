Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Headlines UFC Fight Night 258

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

A major bantamweight fight between Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo will headline UFC Fight Night 258 in Des Moines, Iowa on May 3rd. The 32-year-old Sandhagen comes into the fight off an unsuccessful title eliminator against Umar Nurmagomedov in August, which he lost by unanimous decision. That ended a three-fight winning streak for Sandhagen, who ...

A major bantamweight fight between Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo will headline UFC Fight Night 258 in Des Moines, Iowa on May 3rd.

The 32-year-old Sandhagen comes into the fight off an unsuccessful title eliminator against Umar Nurmagomedov in August, which he lost by unanimous decision.

That ended a three-fight winning streak for Sandhagen, who had beaten Song Yadong, Marlon Vera and Rob Font during his latest push towards title contention at 135lbs, and leaves him ranked No.4 in the division heading into this match-up.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old Figueiredo is a former flyweight champion who began his assault on the bantamweight division in impressive fashion with wins over Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt and Marlon Vera.

However, the Brazilian veteran suffered a unanimous decision loss to former champ Petr Yan back in November, leaving him one spot below Sandhagen in the 135lb pecking order at No.5.

Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo headlines a UFC Fight Night 258 show that also features the likes of Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez, Miesha Tate vs. Yana Santos and Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC Fight Night 252 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 252 weigh-ins have now taken place in Seattle ahead of tomorrow night’s event and you can see what all the ...

UFC Fight Night 252 Predictions

UFC Fight Night 252 takes place this coming Saturday night in Seattle and we’ve got our predictions for all the fights below. Main Card ...

Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Headlines UFC Fight Night 258

A major bantamweight fight between Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo will headline UFC Fight Night 258 in Des Moines, Iowa on May 3rd. The ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United