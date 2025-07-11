UFC’s Latest Round Of Releases Includes Trevin Giles And Viviane Araujo

The UFC’s latest batch of fighter releases has been revealed and includes the likes of Trevin Giles, Viviane Araujo, Anje Loosa and Jordan Vucenic.



In the case of the 32-year-old Giles, it appears that he negotiated his release as he’s since announced that he’d come to the decision to retire from the sport.



“To all my family and friends, thank you so much for all the support throughout the years,” Giles wrote. “Just recently I requested to be released from the UFC and they have granted my request. Fighting in the UFC has been a hell of an experience. I’ve been at this for a long time now and I’ve known for a while that I would stop fighting soon. My life is pulling me in a different direction and I am grateful and excited to see what’s next. Thanks again for all the love and support.”

Giles first arrived in the UFC almost exactly eight years ago after having picked up notable wins over the likes of Ryan Spann and Brendan Allen on the regional circuit, and went on to fight 14 times in the Octagon, putting together a 7-7 run.



During that time his best spell came in 2020-2021 when he racked up three wins in a row over James Krause, Bevon Lewis and Roman Dolidze, but he wasn’t able to maintain that level of consistency, and recently a three-fight losing slump signalled it was time to hang up his gloves for good.



Meanwhile, the 38-year-old Viviane Araujo has spent the past six years competing in the Octagon, going 7-6 in the process.



Araujo often alternated between wins and losses during her time in the UFC, but that did include notable victories over respected opponents like Karine Silva, Jennifer Maia, Andrea Lee, Roxanne Modafferi, Montana De La Rosa and Alexis Davis.



The 32-year-old Anje Loosa joined the UFC in 2022 and went 2-3 (+1nc), including back-to-back wins over AJ Fletcher and Rhys McKee.



And finally, the 29-year-old Jordan Vucenic arrived in the Octagon from the Cage Warriors promotion last year, but back-to-back defeats has brought an abrupt end to his time in the promotion.