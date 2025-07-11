UFC’s Latest Round Of Releases Includes Trevin Giles And Viviane Araujo

By Ross Cole

The UFC’s latest batch of fighter releases has been revealed and includes the likes of Trevin Giles, Viviane Araujo, Anje Loosa and Jordan Vucenic. In the case of the 32-year-old Giles, it appears that he negotiated his release as he’s since announced that he’d come to the decision to retire from the sport. “To all ...

The UFC’s latest batch of fighter releases has been revealed and includes the likes of Trevin Giles, Viviane Araujo, Anje Loosa and Jordan Vucenic.

In the case of the 32-year-old Giles, it appears that he negotiated his release as he’s since announced that he’d come to the decision to retire from the sport.

“To all my family and friends, thank you so much for all the support throughout the years,” Giles wrote. “Just recently I requested to be released from the UFC and they have granted my request. Fighting in the UFC has been a hell of an experience. I’ve been at this for a long time now and I’ve known for a while that I would stop fighting soon. My life is pulling me in a different direction and I am grateful and excited to see what’s next. Thanks again for all the love and support.”

Giles first arrived in the UFC almost exactly eight years ago after having picked up notable wins over the likes of Ryan Spann and Brendan Allen on the regional circuit, and went on to fight 14 times in the Octagon, putting together a 7-7 run.

During that time his best spell came in 2020-2021 when he racked up three wins in a row over James Krause, Bevon Lewis and Roman Dolidze, but he wasn’t able to maintain that level of consistency, and recently a three-fight losing slump signalled it was time to hang up his gloves for good.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old Viviane Araujo has spent the past six years competing in the Octagon, going 7-6 in the process.

Araujo often alternated between wins and losses during her time in the UFC, but that did include notable victories over respected opponents like Karine Silva, Jennifer Maia, Andrea Lee, Roxanne Modafferi, Montana De La Rosa and Alexis Davis.

The 32-year-old Anje Loosa joined the UFC in 2022 and went 2-3 (+1nc), including back-to-back wins over AJ Fletcher and Rhys McKee.

And finally, the 29-year-old Jordan Vucenic arrived in the Octagon from the Cage Warriors promotion last year, but back-to-back defeats has brought an abrupt end to his time in the promotion.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC’s Latest Round Of Releases Includes Trevin Giles And Viviane Araujo

The UFC’s latest batch of fighter releases has been revealed and includes the likes of Trevin Giles, Viviane Araujo, Anje Loosa and Jordan Vucenic. ...

UFC On ESPN 70: Lewis vs. Teixeira Pre-Fight Interviews

UFC On ESPN 70’s heavyweight headliners Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira have spoken to the media ahead of their fight in Tennessee on Saturday ...

Randy Couture Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After Crashing Car At Race Track

UFC legend Randy Couture has been hospitalized after crashing a car at a race track in Kansas City on Tuesday. The 62-year-old former two-division ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United