Dan Hooker Doubts Ilia Topuria Will Move Up To Lightweight

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Dan Hooker isn’t buying UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria’s recent claims that he’s going to move up to the lightweight division next year in a bid to win a second title. “Classic sh*t,” Hooker told Submission Radio this week. “It’s pretty evident that he’s just working off of McGregor’s playbook. Line 1 in McGregor’s playbook ...

Dan Hooker isn’t buying UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria’s recent claims that he’s going to move up to the lightweight division next year in a bid to win a second title.

“Classic sh*t,” Hooker told Submission Radio this week. “It’s pretty evident that he’s just working off of McGregor’s playbook. Line 1 in McGregor’s playbook is to keep your name in the headlines. That’s all that I kind of see from it, is Topuria keeping his name in the headlines. The guy doesn’t fight that often. I think he just fights Volk sometime next year, March or April.”

Topuria had already indicated after his last victory over Max Holloway in October that he’d we open to fighting Volkanovski next by squaring off with him in the Octagon, and so Hooker has put him on blast for now appearing to be casting that match-up in doubt.

“Don’t get in the f*cking cage with him and agree to fight him then, d*ckhead,” Hooker said. “You let him get in the cage, you had a faceoff with him, and you said you’d fight him, man to man? That’s that: You’ve already agreed to a fight, and how are you going to back out of it now?”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Dan Hooker Doubts Ilia Topuria Will Move Up To Lightweight

Dan Hooker isn’t buying UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria’s recent claims that he’s going to move up to the lightweight division next year in ...

Merab Dvalishvili Denied Entry To UFC PI Due To Umar Nurmagomedov Being There

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has claimed that he’s been denied entry to the UFC’s Performance Institute due to the fact that his next ...

Paddy Pimblett Hints Michael Chandler Fight Is In The Works

Paddy Pimblett has dropped a major pre-holidays hint that he is in talks for a major lightweight fight in 2025 against Michael Chandler. “I’m ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United