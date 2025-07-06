Demetrious Johnson Says Arman Tsarukyan Has To Be Next For Ilia Topuria

By Ross Cole

Retired UFC legend Demetrious Johnson has stated his belief that Arman Tsarukyan has to be the first fighter to challenge newly crowned lightweight champion Ilia Topuria for the title. “It needs to be him, Arman Tsarukyan,” the former long-time UFC flyweight champion Johnson said on his YouTube channel. “This is why I say [the UFC] ...

Retired UFC legend Demetrious Johnson has stated his belief that Arman Tsarukyan has to be the first fighter to challenge newly crowned lightweight champion Ilia Topuria for the title.

“It needs to be him, Arman Tsarukyan,” the former long-time UFC flyweight champion Johnson said on his YouTube channel. “This is why I say [the UFC] it’s a reality TV show. It’s like, obviously Arman Tsarukyan is the number one contender. He’s ranked number one.”

The 28-year-old Tsarukyan fought Makhachev in his UFC debut all the way back in April of 2019, giving a good account of himself during a unanimous decision loss to the future champion.

However, Tsarukyan, has since gone 9-1 in the promotion, including his current four-fight winning streak, which includes wins over the likes of Beneil Dariush and most recently Charles Oliveira, leaving ‘Mighty Mouse’ in no doubt that he should be ahead of other potential opponents like Paddy Pimblett, who is currently only ranked No.10.

Whatever you guys wanna go by the rankings, but they’re force in this fight with Paddy Pimblett versus Ilia Topuria just because it’s probably gonna sell more,” Johnson said. “But I think the rightful person who should be getting the next title shot at lightweight is Arman Tsarukyan.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Demetrious Johnson Says Arman Tsarukyan Has To Be Next For Ilia Topuria

Retired UFC legend Demetrious Johnson has stated his belief that Arman Tsarukyan has to be the first fighter to challenge newly crowned lightweight champion ...

Robert Whittaker Aiming For Four More Fights Before Retirement

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has revealed that he’s aiming to have four more fights before hanging up his gloves for good. “Four ...

Jon Anik Believes UFC Should Reduce Number Of Events Per Year

The UFC’s lead commentator Jon Anik has stated his belief that the UFC could benefit from reducing the number of events they put on ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United