Alexander Volkanovski Critical Of Charles Oliveira’s Approach Against Ilia Topuria

By Ross Cole

Alexander Volkanovski believes Charles Oliveira would have had a better chance against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 if he’d adopted a different game-plan on the night. “I thought Charles probably had more other ways of winning,” the featherweight champ Volkanovski said on the Flagrant podcast. “He probably should have avoided the crash, right? And he ...

Alexander Volkanovski believes Charles Oliveira would have had a better chance against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 if he’d adopted a different game-plan on the night.

“I thought Charles probably had more other ways of winning,” the featherweight champ Volkanovski said on the Flagrant podcast. “He probably should have avoided the crash, right? And he just didn’t. He just decided to crash, and that’s why I picked first-round finish.”

While Oliveira only lasted half a round against Topuria, Volkanovski was also KO’d in the 2nd round by Topuria last year, so he knows how difficult it is to fight him.

Nevertheless, he believes there was an opportunity for Oliveira if he’d tried to take the fight into deeper waters on the mat rather than just going head-to-head with the dangerous striker.

“Wrestle the bloke, mate. We want to see the gas tank. See what happens there because I thought Charles when he was taking him down and forcing the wrestling and the grappling, I felt like it was starting to wear on him a little bit. So even when he sort of ended up on top when they grappled, I don’t know if you remember, Ilia gets up, and then he was just staying up and kicking him, didn’t let him up. He waited and waited. ‘I’m going to wait 30 seconds, kick his legs, get my breath back.'”

It’s certainly be interesting to see how Topuria would cope with a more wrestle-heavy approach, though it should be noted that he’s also a good wrestler in his own right and has proven grappling ability.

In fact, Topuria finished his first seven pro-MMA bouts via first round submission prior to joining the UFC, and while he’s since become more known for his formidable knockout ability on the feet, he did also finish Bryce Mitchell with an arm-triangle choke back in 2022.

So at this stage Topuria has shown no clear weaknesses, but there’s no doubt that there’s plenty of challengers who will now be eager to test their skills against him and try to find a way to break his unbeaten record.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Alexander Volkanovski Critical Of Charles Oliveira’s Approach Against Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski believes Charles Oliveira would have had a better chance against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 if he’d adopted a different game-plan on ...

Demetrious Johnson Says Arman Tsarukyan Has To Be Next For Ilia Topuria

Retired UFC legend Demetrious Johnson has stated his belief that Arman Tsarukyan has to be the first fighter to challenge newly crowned lightweight champion ...

Robert Whittaker Aiming For Four More Fights Before Retirement

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has revealed that he’s aiming to have four more fights before hanging up his gloves for good. “Four ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United