Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira To Headline UFC Fight Night 260

A heavyweight clash between Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixiera is expected to headline UFC Fight Night 260 in Nashville, Tennessee on July 12th.



‘The Black Beast’ Lewis turned 40-years-old last month and is looking to build on a 3rd round TKO victory over Rodrigo Nascimento back in May of last year.



That extended Lewis’ record for the most knockout finishes in UFC history to 15, but on the other hand it marked only his third win in his last eight fights.



Nevertheless, Lewis holds the No.9 spot on the heavyweight rankings heading into his next fight against a man 15 years his junior in the 25-year-old Teixeira.



Originally joining from the Contender Series last year, Teixiera made his promotional debut back in February with a 35 second TKO victory over Justin Tafa and immediately moved into the No.14 spot on the rankings.



That win leaves Teixiera with a perfect career record of 8-0, with all his wins coming inside the distance, but this is a massive step up in competition for him, as well as being an opportunity to headline a UFC event at an early stage in his time with the promotion.



Lewis vs. Teixeira is currently the only fight attached to UFC Fight Night 260 as the matchmakers start to build out the summer event schedule.