Dominick Cruz vs. Rob Font Set For UFC Fight Night 252 Co-Main Event

Former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz will return to action against Rob Font in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 252 in Seattle on February 22nd.



It’s been two-and-a-half years since Cruz’s last fight against Marlon Vera, which didn’t go well for the veteran, suffering a fourth round KO loss via a head kick.



That could have marked the end of Cruz’s successful, but injury-jinxed career, but late last year the 39-year-old indicated that he still planned to have one more fight before hanging up his gloves for good.



“I think I got a last dance, I got one last dance in me, just to go out there and go have fun,” Cruz had told TMZ Sports last November. “And when I say ‘fun’ I mean ‘fight to the bitter death and see what I have in me.’ The fun comes months after that, that’s where it gets to set in and okay, that was fun.”

For his final fight in the Octagon the former UFC and WEC 135lb champ will be going up against another veteran in the 37-year-old Font, who earned a unanimous decision victory over Kyler Phillips in his only fight last year.



Prior to that Font had lost four of his last five fights however, but even so still holds the No.9 spot on the bantamweight rankings.



Cruz vs. Font takes the co-main event spot on a UFC Fight Night 252 card that will be headlined by Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong.