Dominick Reyes KO’s Nikita Krylov In 1st Round At UFC 314

By Ross Cole

Dominick Reyes made Nikita Krylov pay for his early aggression tonight at UFC 314 as he knocked him out mid-way through the first round with a left-hand counter.

Round One

Krylov with a body kick. Jab from Reyes seemed to buckle Krylov’s legs for a moment. He recovers quickly though and lands a low kick.

High kick attempt from Krylov. Now a grazing head kick from Reyes. Body punch from Reyes. Krylov surges forward with a one-two, but runs straight into a counter left from Reyes that knocks him out!

Big KO win for Reyes at 2.24mins of the opening round that extends his winning streak to three fights.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

