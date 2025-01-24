Dominick Reyes vs. Nikita Krylov Targeted For UFC 314

By Ross Cole

A light-heavyweight fight between Dominick Reyes and Nikita Krylov is expected to take place at UFC 314 on April 12th in Miami, Florida. It wasn’t so long ago that the 35-year-old Reyes looked on the verge of sliding out of the UFC after suffering four losses in a row, including being TKO’d by Jan Blachowicz, ...

It wasn’t so long ago that the 35-year-old Reyes looked on the verge of sliding out of the UFC after suffering four losses in a row, including being TKO’d by Jan Blachowicz, KO’d by Jiri Prochazka and also knocked out by Ryan Spann.

However, Reyes has been able to regroup after a year-and-a-half on the sidelines and returned to form last year with a KO victory over Justin Jacoby followed by a TKO win against Anthony Smith.

Now the former title contender will go up against the 32-year-old Krylov, who is on a three-fight winning streak, having TKO’d Alexander Gustafsson, earned a unanimous decision victory over Volkan Oezdemir and then submitted Ryan Spann.

However, that last win came back in March of 2023, and he’s since had a long layoff due to a serious shoulder injury, so it will have been over two years since he last stepped into the Octagon when he goes up against Reyes.

Reyes vs. Krylov joins a UFC 314 card that doesn’t yet have a headliner, but will also include Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales and Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Dominick Reyes vs. Nikita Krylov Targeted For UFC 314

