Dominick Reyes vs. Nikita Krylov Targeted For UFC 314

A light-heavyweight fight between Dominick Reyes and Nikita Krylov is expected to take place at UFC 314 on April 12th in Miami, Florida.

It wasn’t so long ago that the 35-year-old Reyes looked on the verge of sliding out of the UFC after suffering four losses in a row, including being TKO’d by Jan Blachowicz, KO’d by Jiri Prochazka and also knocked out by Ryan Spann.



However, Reyes has been able to regroup after a year-and-a-half on the sidelines and returned to form last year with a KO victory over Justin Jacoby followed by a TKO win against Anthony Smith.



Now the former title contender will go up against the 32-year-old Krylov, who is on a three-fight winning streak, having TKO’d Alexander Gustafsson, earned a unanimous decision victory over Volkan Oezdemir and then submitted Ryan Spann.



However, that last win came back in March of 2023, and he’s since had a long layoff due to a serious shoulder injury, so it will have been over two years since he last stepped into the Octagon when he goes up against Reyes.



Reyes vs. Krylov joins a UFC 314 card that doesn’t yet have a headliner, but will also include Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales and Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba.