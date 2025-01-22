Dricus du Plessis Reacts To Sean Strickland’s Call To Keep Fight Standing At UFC 312

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Ahead of their UFC 312 title rematch in the main event of UFC 312 in Australia on February 8th, Sean Strickland has called for his rival Dricus du Plessis to agree not to take the fight to the mat. “I’m going to need you to be a f*cking man,” Strickland said. “I’m going to need ...

Ahead of their UFC 312 title rematch in the main event of UFC 312 in Australia on February 8th, Sean Strickland has called for his rival Dricus du Plessis to agree not to take the fight to the mat.

“I’m going to need you to be a f*cking man,” Strickland said. “I’m going to need you to stand up, not go to your knees, and we’re going to need to strike like men. I know you like to wrestle and you like to f*cking choke people out… but I’ll make a pact with you, you make a pact with me that we f*cking stand up like f*cking men and we settle this shit like men.”

However, it doesn’t seem as if du Plessis is interested in agreeing to anything Strickland suggests.

“There are no pacts between lions and men,” du Plessis responded to Strickland.

DDP previously beat Strickland by split-decision to win the title in January of last year. On that occasion du Plessis was counted as having landed six out of his eleven takedown attempts, and judging by Strickland’s latest demand it seems he may have pinpointed that as the reason he came out on the wrong-end of the judges verdict.

However, du Plessis may well see that as even more incentive to pursue takedowns this time around, although he too does generally prefer to keep the action standing for the most part.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Dricus du Plessis Reacts To Sean Strickland’s Call To Keep Fight Standing At UFC 312

Ahead of their UFC 312 title rematch in the main event of UFC 312 in Australia on February 8th, Sean Strickland has called for ...

Daniel Cormier Disagrees With Dana White Over Arman Tsarukyan Title Shot Decision

After Arman Tsarukyan withdrew from his lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev due to an injury just a day before fight night at UFC ...

Max Holloway On-Board With Charles Oliveira’s BMF Title Call-Out

Charles Oliveira has signalled his interest in fighting Max Holloway for the symbolic BMF belt next, and it seems ‘Blessed’ is on-board with the ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS PRODUCT GUIDES
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United