Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 70 results live as they happen from Nashville, Tennessee as Derrick Lewis fights Tallison Teixiera in the heavyweight main event.
The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK).
Main Card
Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira
Stephen Thompson vs. Gabriel Bonfim
Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia
Nate Landwehr vs. Morgan Charriere
Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane
Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos
Prelims
Max Griffin vs. Chris Curtis
Jake Matthews vs. Chidi Njokuani
Lauren Murphy vs. Eduarda Moura
Valter Walker defeats Kennedy Nzechukwu by submission (heel hook) at 0.54mins of Rd1
Mike Davis defeats Mitch Ramirez by TKO at 4.08mins of Rd2
Fatima Kline defeats Melissa Martinez by TKO at 2.36mins of Rd3
