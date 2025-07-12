UFC On ESPN 70 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 70 results live as they happen from Nashville, Tennessee as Derrick Lewis fights Tallison Teixiera in the heavyweight main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK).

Main Card

Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira
Stephen Thompson vs. Gabriel Bonfim
Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia
Nate Landwehr vs. Morgan Charriere
Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane
Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos

Prelims

Max Griffin vs. Chris Curtis
Jake Matthews vs. Chidi Njokuani
Lauren Murphy vs. Eduarda Moura
Valter Walker defeats Kennedy Nzechukwu by submission (heel hook) at 0.54mins of Rd1
Mike Davis defeats Mitch Ramirez by TKO at 4.08mins of Rd2
Fatima Kline defeats Melissa Martinez by TKO at 2.36mins of Rd3

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

