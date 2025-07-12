Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 70 results live as they happen from Nashville, Tennessee as Derrick Lewis fights Tallison Teixiera in the heavyweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK).



Main Card



Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira

Stephen Thompson vs. Gabriel Bonfim

Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia

Nate Landwehr vs. Morgan Charriere

Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane

Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos



Prelims



Max Griffin vs. Chris Curtis

Jake Matthews vs. Chidi Njokuani

Lauren Murphy vs. Eduarda Moura

Valter Walker defeats Kennedy Nzechukwu by submission (heel hook) at 0.54mins of Rd1

Mike Davis defeats Mitch Ramirez by TKO at 4.08mins of Rd2

Fatima Kline defeats Melissa Martinez by TKO at 2.36mins of Rd3