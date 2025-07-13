The UFC On ESPN 70 post-fight press conference will soon start in Tennessee and you can watch it live below.
Ross Cole
UFC On ESPN 70 Post-Fight Press Conference Video
Derrick Lewis TKO’s Tallison Teixeira In 35 Seconds At UFC On ESPN 70
Derrick Lewis wasted no time handing Tallison Teixeira the first loss of his career in the main event of UFC On ESPN 70, TKO’ing ...
Gabriel Bonfim Beats Stephen Thompson By Split Decision At UFC On ESPN 70
Gabriel Bonfim edged out Stephen Thompson by split-decision in their co-main event fight at UFC On ESPN 70 in Tennessee. Round One Calf kick ...