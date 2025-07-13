Gabriel Bonfim Beats Stephen Thompson By Split Decision At UFC On ESPN 70

Gabriel Bonfim edged out Stephen Thompson by split-decision in their co-main event fight at UFC On ESPN 70 in Tennessee.



Round One



Calf kick for Thompson. Bonfim responds in kind. Bonfim continues to chip away at his opponent’s leg with low kicks.



Body kick from Bonfim and then one from Thompson. Thompson with a side kick upstairs that comes up just short. Body kick for Thompson.



Bonfim in on a takedown attempt. Thompson stops it initially, but then Bonfim works to his back and brings him down. Thompson back up, but Bonfim is still all over him and is now working on a rear-naked choke while latched onto the kneeling ‘Wonderboy’.



Thompson able to shake him off his back and they quickly get back upright, with Bonfim still remaining in the clinch. Thompson able to get back to striking range though.



Missed kick from Thompson. He looks to pressure Bonfim now. Punch lands for Bonfim. Another counter punch connects for him as Thompson looks for a big connection of his own.



Round Two



Calf kick for Thompson. Now they are both exchanging calf kicks. Bonfim drives in for a takedown, but Thompson stuffs it. Bonfim still clinched up against the cage though. Bonfim tries for a spinning elbow and misses, which enables Thompson to get free.



Step-in one-two from Thompson. He rushes in with another short flurry, but Bonfim backs him up with a counter.



Another one-two for Thompson. Now a body kick. Side kick to the body for Thompson. Wheel kick from Thompson, but Bonfim ducked under that attempt.



Bonfim now able to get around to Thompson’s back and look to drag him to the mat. Thompson standing against the cage and trying to break from Bonfim’s clinch.



He’s able to do so with just over a minute of the round remaining. Jab for Bonfim and a punch to the body from Thompson.



Hard kick lands for Thompson. Glancing hook from Bonfim. Now a straight right lands solidly for Bonfim. Inside low kick from Thompson, but it’s checked and the impact sends him staggering to the mat with a big gash on his limb.



Thompson right back up regardless. He throws a high kick that hurts Bonfim. Thompson trying to capitalize but Bonfim hangs on in there despite still looking a bit dazed.



Round Three



Bonfim clinches up early in the round. Thompson’s shin still bleeding. They break free. Thompson still attacking with his injured limb and is moving freely under the circumstances.



Bonfim clinches up against the cage again. Knees from Bonfim. Thompson able to reverse the position now and then backs away.



Thompson with a body kick. Wheel kick attempt just misses. Left hand lands for Bonfim. Another head kick and this one lands as Bonfim was ducking, but he eats it and seems ok.



Bonfim in on a takedown and this time lands it against the cage. Thompson on one knee and then stands, but gets dragged straight back down. He gets up again, but Bonfim stays clinched up.



Knees to the leg from Bonfim. Thompson reverses the clinch, but Bonfim then does the same as they jockey for position. Thompson stuffs another takedown attempt. Short punches from Bonfim in the final seconds.



Decision



Both fighters had there moments here, but in the end it’s Bonfim who was able to mix things up enough with his clinch-work and wrestling alongside the striking to emerge with a split-decision victory (29-28 x2, 28-29).