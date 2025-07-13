Derrick Lewis TKO’s Tallison Teixeira In 35 Seconds At UFC On ESPN 70

Derrick Lewis wasted no time handing Tallison Teixeira the first loss of his career in the main event of UFC On ESPN 70, TKO’ing him in the opening minute of the fight.



Round One

The heavyweight main event is underway in Tennessee!



Lewis with an early swing, but a miss. He lands a body kick though. Punch from Teixeira and his thumb catches Lewis in the eye, causing him some clear discomfort. The ref didn’t see that though and so he has to fight through it.



Lewis opts to respond by wading forward unleashing power punches. The first couple miss, but then he follows up with a wide left hook that floors Teixeira.



Lewis follows him down and unleashes ground-and-pound. Teixeira struggling to get back to his feet under fire, but as he does so the ref’s decided he’s seen enough and steps in to wave off the fight! Lewis celebrates his swift TKO victory just 35 seconds into the fight as Teixeira complains about what he believes was a premature stoppage.