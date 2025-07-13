Vitor Petrino Submits Austen Lane In 1st Round At UFC On ESPN 70

Vitor Petrino made easy work of Austen Lane in his heavyweight debut tonight at UFC On ESPN 70 by submitting him in the opening round.



Round One

Petrino lands a leg kick. Solid body punch for Lane. Low kicks for Lane. Calf kick for Petrino. When Lane tries to respond in kind Petrino chops at his base with a heavy kick and brings him down.



Petrino able to get to full mount and stays tight to him. Gradually Petrino works towards setting up an arm-triangle choke. He has the squeeze on, but he’s not moving off to the side to really tighten it up and so Lane survives.



Now Petrino blasts him with ground-and-pound, then opts to take Lane’s back. Petrino working for a rear-naked choke now and he’s got it in tight, forcing Lane to submit at 4.16mins of the opening round.