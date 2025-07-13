Tuco Tokkos Submits Junior Tafa In 2nd Round At UFC On ESPN 70

Tuco Tokkos earned his first Octagon win tonight at UFC On ESPN 70 with a 2nd round submission finish of Junior Tafa.



Round One

Leg kick for Tokkos. Jab from Tafa. Another low kick from Tokkos that’s checked. Tafa lands a punch to the body.



Tokkos looking for a takedown now, but has to settle for clinching up against the cage. Tokkos continues to work for the takedown and does manage to sit Tafa down. Tafa with his back against the cage and waits for his moment to pop back up to his feet.



Tokkos straight back to working for the takedown and Tafa drops down an elbow. Tokkos is able to bring him down again though.



Tafa back to his feet and he’s looking for a standing choke. He abandons that and starts dropping down heavy elbows. Tokkos lands another takedown though. Tafa trying to stand again, but Tokkos works around to his back and thinks about a choke. He switches up to land some ground and pound.



Late in the round Tafa is able to turn into Tokkos and get on top, where he immediately starts landing heavy ground-and-pound, but there’s not enough time left to go for a finish. Tokkos is cut now though.



Round Two



Tafa lands punches. Tokkos misses with front kick upstairs. Tafa catches him with a hard punch and then wades in to land more blows. They go to the mat now and Tafa is looking for ground-and-pound, but then thinks better of it and opts to stand back up.



Tokkos looks tired now as Tafa stalks him. Tokkos digging deep though as he launches into a flying knee and continues to attack afterwards. Tokkos able to work a takedown, and that’s an important moment for him.



Tokkos takes his time and then unleashes some ground-and-pound. Now back to just controlling the also tired Tafa. Tokkos tries for a rear-naked choke, but it’s not quite in fully.



Final minute of the round and Tokkos starts to set up an arm-triangle choke. He’s able to get off to the side and lock it in fully, forcing Tafa to tap out for a submission win at 4.25mins of the 2nd round.



