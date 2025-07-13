Steve Garcia Beats Calvin Kattar By Decision At UFC On ESPN 70

By Ross Cole

Steve Garcia pushed an aggressive pace from start to finish tonight against Calvin Kattar at UFC On ESPN 70 as he cruised to a clean sweep win on the scorecards. Round One Garcia with a reaching right hand. A few more strikes from him that don’t quite find the mark. Garcia continuing to press the ...

Steve Garcia pushed an aggressive pace from start to finish tonight against Calvin Kattar at UFC On ESPN 70 as he cruised to a clean sweep win on the scorecards.

Round One

Garcia with a reaching right hand. A few more strikes from him that don’t quite find the mark. Garcia continuing to press the early action though.

Uppercut from Garcia as he surges forward. Straight left for Garcia. Now a body kick from him. Kattar remaining patient on the outside here. He does load up on a power punch now, but it doesn’t find the mark.

Solid low kick for Kattar. Calf kick for Garcia. He then works a spinning head kick, but it’s blocked. Oblique kicks from Garcia now as he continues to stay busy.

Body kick for Garcia. Kattar just hasn’t got going yet amid this constant activity from his opponent.

Round Two

Garcia with a couple of straight punches. Not everything Garcia is throwing is landing, but he’s by far the more active fighter here.

Spinning kick to the body from Garcia and then a left hand. Kattar finally lands a counter-right of note. Left hand from Garcia.

Jab for Garcia. Hard body punches from Garcia and then a body kick for good measure. Now a left hook for him. A right hand gets through too and Garcia is bleeding from the nose now.

Another straight left for Garcia and a front kick to the body. Kattar still just not able to get much going here. Another couple of punches land for Garcia. Garvia with a counter-flurry late in the round.

Round Three

Body punch for Garcia. Clipping left hook from him. He goes for the left hook again and this time lands cleaner and drops Kattar!

Kattar straight back up though and clinches up against the cage. Garcia is soon back to striking range though and is back on the attack as Kattar still looks a bit uncomfortable here.

Constant pressure from Garcia. He lands a left hand. Another gets through, then a miss. Grazing hooks now. Oblique kick almost knocks Kattar off his feet. Left hook from Kattar, but Garia lands his own.

Spinning elbow from Kattar narrowly misses. Body kick for Garcia. Kattar trying to time a knee upstairs but not quite getting it. He attempts another spinning elbow too, but misses again.

Big swing and a miss from Garcia. Another missed knee and spinning elbow from Kattar. Head kick from Garcia is blocked and a spinning kick behind it too, and Kattar retaliates with a counter punch just at the end of the fight.

Decision

This was essentially one-way traffic as Garcia pushed a torrid pace from start to finish, while Kattar just never really got going. Garia wins by unanimous decision (30-27 x3).

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC On ESPN 70 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

The UFC On ESPN 70 post-fight press conference will soon start in Tennessee and you can watch it live below.

Derrick Lewis TKO’s Tallison Teixeira In 35 Seconds At UFC On ESPN 70

Derrick Lewis wasted no time handing Tallison Teixeira the first loss of his career in the main event of UFC On ESPN 70, TKO’ing ...

Gabriel Bonfim Beats Stephen Thompson By Split Decision At UFC On ESPN 70

Gabriel Bonfim edged out Stephen Thompson by split-decision in their co-main event fight at UFC On ESPN 70 in Tennessee. Round One Calf kick ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United