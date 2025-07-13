Steve Garcia Beats Calvin Kattar By Decision At UFC On ESPN 70

Steve Garcia pushed an aggressive pace from start to finish tonight against Calvin Kattar at UFC On ESPN 70 as he cruised to a clean sweep win on the scorecards.



Round One

Garcia with a reaching right hand. A few more strikes from him that don’t quite find the mark. Garcia continuing to press the early action though.



Uppercut from Garcia as he surges forward. Straight left for Garcia. Now a body kick from him. Kattar remaining patient on the outside here. He does load up on a power punch now, but it doesn’t find the mark.



Solid low kick for Kattar. Calf kick for Garcia. He then works a spinning head kick, but it’s blocked. Oblique kicks from Garcia now as he continues to stay busy.



Body kick for Garcia. Kattar just hasn’t got going yet amid this constant activity from his opponent.



Round Two



Garcia with a couple of straight punches. Not everything Garcia is throwing is landing, but he’s by far the more active fighter here.



Spinning kick to the body from Garcia and then a left hand. Kattar finally lands a counter-right of note. Left hand from Garcia.



Jab for Garcia. Hard body punches from Garcia and then a body kick for good measure. Now a left hook for him. A right hand gets through too and Garcia is bleeding from the nose now.



Another straight left for Garcia and a front kick to the body. Kattar still just not able to get much going here. Another couple of punches land for Garcia. Garvia with a counter-flurry late in the round.



Round Three



Body punch for Garcia. Clipping left hook from him. He goes for the left hook again and this time lands cleaner and drops Kattar!



Kattar straight back up though and clinches up against the cage. Garcia is soon back to striking range though and is back on the attack as Kattar still looks a bit uncomfortable here.



Constant pressure from Garcia. He lands a left hand. Another gets through, then a miss. Grazing hooks now. Oblique kick almost knocks Kattar off his feet. Left hook from Kattar, but Garia lands his own.



Spinning elbow from Kattar narrowly misses. Body kick for Garcia. Kattar trying to time a knee upstairs but not quite getting it. He attempts another spinning elbow too, but misses again.



Big swing and a miss from Garcia. Another missed knee and spinning elbow from Kattar. Head kick from Garcia is blocked and a spinning kick behind it too, and Kattar retaliates with a counter punch just at the end of the fight.



Decision



This was essentially one-way traffic as Garcia pushed a torrid pace from start to finish, while Kattar just never really got going. Garia wins by unanimous decision (30-27 x3).