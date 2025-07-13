Morgan Charriere KO’s Nate Landwehr In 3rd Round At UFC On ESPN 70

Morgan Charriere was able to deliver a big knockout finish of Nate Landwehr tonight at UFC On ESPN 70.



Round One

Calf kick for Charriere. He lands another. Jab for Charriere now. Back to the calf kick now. Jab for Landwehr and Charriere fights back.



Head kick attempt from Landwehr. Two low kicks for Charriere and then a punch behind it. Big exchange of strikes and it’s Charriere’s final punch that makes the biggest impact.



Landwehr’s lead leg already has nasty welts on it as Charriere lands again. Big connection from Landwehr. Charriere with a takedown now, but Landwehr gets the whizzer to prevent him from finishing it. Back on the feet they go and Charriere is looking to drag Landwehr back to the mat.



Late in the round it’s suddenly Landwehr who is able to get on top as Charriere goes to his knees, but there’s not enough time left to do much with the position.



Round Two



Grazing double jab for Landwehr. Now a body punch. Solid body punch from Charriere now. A few punches from Landwehr getting through. Calf kick from Charriere.



Landwehr with a big swing. Right hands from him. Body kick for Charriere. Constant pressure from Landwehr. Combination of punches get through for Landwehr, though nothing landing too hard.



Body kick for Charriere. Landwehr backs him up and lands a few punches. Head kick attempt from him, but it’s blocked. Heavy left hook from Charriere.



Jab for Charriere. Now a right hand, but Landwehr fires back and lands too. Another left hook from Charriere and then just steers clear off a high knee from Landwehr.



Round Three



Landwehr starts the third round pumping out right hands. Charriere responds to that aggression by turning up the heat too, landing a hard right hand that staggers Landwehr backwards.



Charriere now going for broke as he starts swinging for the fences with huge punches, and Landwehr’s having to work hard just to stay upright here as he reels against the cage. Another big blow lands and sinks Landwehr, leading to the ref stepping in to end the fight. Big KO victory for Charriere 27 seconds into the final round!