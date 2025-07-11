UFC On ESPN 70 Weigh-In Results

The UFC On ESPN 70 weigh-ins have now taken place in Tennessee and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Derrick Lewis (261) vs. Tallison Teixeira (259)

Gabriel Bonfim (171) vs. Stephen Thompson (170.5)

Steve Garcia (146) vs. Calvin Kattar (146)

Morgan Charriere (146) vs. Nate Landwehr (146)

Austen Lane (245) vs. Vitor Petrino (249)

Junior Tafa (206) vs. Tuco Tokkos (206)



Prelims

Chris Curtis (170.5) vs. Max Griffin (170.25)

Jake Matthews (170.5) vs. Chidi Njokuani (171.5) *Njokuani missed weight by .5lbs

Eduarda Moura (126) vs. Lauren Murphy (126)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (238) vs. Valter Walker (244.5)

Mike Davis (155.25) vs. Mitch Ramirez (156)

Fatima Kline (115.5) vs. Melissa Martinez (116)