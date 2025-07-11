UFC On ESPN 70 Weigh-In Results

By Ross Cole

The UFC On ESPN 70 weigh-ins have now taken place in Tennessee and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Derrick Lewis (261) vs. Tallison Teixeira (259)
Gabriel Bonfim (171) vs. Stephen Thompson (170.5)
Steve Garcia (146) vs. Calvin Kattar (146)
Morgan Charriere (146) vs. Nate Landwehr (146)
Austen Lane (245) vs. Vitor Petrino (249)
Junior Tafa (206) vs. Tuco Tokkos (206)

Prelims

Chris Curtis (170.5) vs. Max Griffin (170.25)
Jake Matthews (170.5) vs. Chidi Njokuani (171.5) *Njokuani missed weight by .5lbs
Eduarda Moura (126) vs. Lauren Murphy (126)
Kennedy Nzechukwu (238) vs. Valter Walker (244.5)
Mike Davis (155.25) vs. Mitch Ramirez (156)
Fatima Kline (115.5) vs. Melissa Martinez (116)

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

