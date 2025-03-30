Édgar Cháirez Drops And Submits C.J. Vergara In 1st Round At UFC On ESPN 64

By Ross Cole

Edgar Chairez got off to a strong start tonight at UFC On ESPN 64 when he dropped C.J. Vergara, and soon after he was able to stagger him again and then find a submission finish.

Round One

Solid calf kick for Vergara. Chairez also lands his. Short flurry of punches from Chairez. He connects with a good jab.

Calf kicks for Vergara. Jab for Chairez. Hard left hook from Chairez and drops Vergara. He manages to get back up and the action continues.

Chairez presses forward and lands a couple of right hands to rock Vergara again, then goes submission hunting on the mat with a rear-naked choke to force his opponent to tap out at the 2.30min mark of the opening round!

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

