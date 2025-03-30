Édgar Cháirez Drops And Submits C.J. Vergara In 1st Round At UFC On ESPN 64

Edgar Chairez got off to a strong start tonight at UFC On ESPN 64 when he dropped C.J. Vergara, and soon after he was able to stagger him again and then find a submission finish.



Round One



Solid calf kick for Vergara. Chairez also lands his. Short flurry of punches from Chairez. He connects with a good jab.



Calf kicks for Vergara. Jab for Chairez. Hard left hook from Chairez and drops Vergara. He manages to get back up and the action continues.



Chairez presses forward and lands a couple of right hands to rock Vergara again, then goes submission hunting on the mat with a rear-naked choke to force his opponent to tap out at the 2.30min mark of the opening round!