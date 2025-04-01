Chael Sonnen Brands Conor McGregor A Narcissist As DC Declares His Political Ambitions ‘Ridiculous’

Conor McGregor recently declared his intention to run a political campaign to become the president of Ireland, but it seems his fellow fighters aren’t on-board with the idea, with Daniel Cormier calling it ‘a little bit ridiculous’, while Chael Sonnen has branded him a narcissist.



“Conor is a narcissist,” Sonnen stated on his YouTube channel. “I understand this because I am a narcissist. I know what I’m looking at. But a narcissist has to have what is known as a narcissistic supply, which means I need a level of attention to feed me. Where am I going to get that? Where am I going to get that supply? And a great place that most athletes go to is social media. They can do it from home. They can do it from anywhere. They can put something out and get something back. It’s interactive. It feeds that supply. So when Conor makes statements, you have to take that into consideration.

“I don’t know that Conor can spell politics. I do know he has absolutely no interests in politics. But for the last four days he’s been going to be the President of Ireland. From what I’m told, the one place in the world that does not like him is the place that he’s going to be president. I mean, this is silly. Right? We’re just being silly. But it feeds a narcissistic supply, so you can take it with a little bit of a grain of salt.”

Meanwhile, on their Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, Cormier admitted he also had a healthy dose of scepticism about McGregor’s plan.



“To be a politician, he wants to be a politician. Hell, I think people in Ireland don’t even like him,” Cormier said. “Everybody I talk to are like, ‘I can’t stand this dude.’ But I guess he feels like he has enough support to go into politics.“



“It is a bit ridiculous,” Cormier continued. “The politics angle, for me, is a little bit ridiculous, but we’ll see what happens.”

Sonnen and Cormier’s comments on the situation are actually fairly mild compared to those of the very politicians that McGregor might need to get on-board to have any hope of actually running in the Irish election later this year.



It’s been reported that McGregor would have to have the support of 20 Irish parliament members from a total of 234 in order to be allowed to run, but in a new Sky News survey all 134 that responded declared that they would not give him the green light, and some of the respondents comments were brutal.



[Note: TD = parliament member of the lower house]



“I consider him to be a tacky, moronic vulgarian. I would never consider him even remotely a suitable person for a nomination.” – Senator

“He’s a misogynist and a thug. On behalf of the women of Ireland he can f*** off.” – TD

“McGregor has become the cheerleader for misogyny in Ireland… a populist buffoon.” – Senator

“I genuinely would struggle to think of anyone worse to hold that position.” – Garret Ahearn, Fine Gael senator

“I could not think of anyone more unfit for public office.” – Duncan Smith, Labour TD

“There is no evidence Mr McGregor has the necessary skillset for the role.” – Malcolm Byrne, Fianna Fail TD

“There isn’t a snowball’s chance… he made a show of himself in Washington DC last week and with no elected mandate he certainly does not “speak for Irish people” when he travels overseas.” – Cathal Crowe, Fianna Fail TD

“Conor McGregor’s divisive behaviour and rhetoric would be completely unsuitable for such a role.” – Maeve O’Connell, Fine Gael TD

“As a mother of four young boys I have far more ambition for them than to have someone like that in a position of respectability.” – Erin McGreehan, Fianna Fail TD