Zack Snyder To Direct UFC Movie ‘Brawler’ Co-Produced By Turki Alashikh

Dana White has given the green-light for a new movie about the UFC called ‘Brawler’, which will be directed by Zack Synder and co-produced by Turki Alashikh.



“His Excellency Turki Alalshikh and Zack Snyder have a shared vision to create a film about UFC,” Dana White said in a statement. “They are both very passionate about this project to show fans what it takes to become a UFC champion. It’s an incredibly ambitious project and I look forward to seeing it come to life.”



“Proud to announce BRAWLER—a new fight film coming to life,” Turki Alishikh said in his statement.

“Partnering with the great director Zack Snyder and UFC to tell a story of struggle, sacrifice, and the road to UFC glory With The Ring Magazine behind it, this is more than a movie, it’s a legacy in the making.”

The movie will tell the story of a man from Los Angeles who rises up the ranks in the UFC while battling his demons.



In all fairness that’s far from an original pitch and pretty much describes every MMA-themed movie that’s ever existed, but the fact that this actually has the UFC’s approval and name attached to it is different.

In addition, it’s not often an MMA film would have such a reputable filmmaker attached to it, with Synder having directed blockbuster movies like 300, Man Of Steel, Dawn Of The Dead and and Justice League, as well as having written the story or screenplay for several of those.



“Behind every great fighter is the story of how they got there,” said Snyder. “UFC is the world leader in combat sports and I’m honored to be partnering with them to tell this incredible story.”



And of course meanwhile, Alashikh is known for sparing no expense in whatever projects he becomes involved in, including Riyadh Season having co-promoted the visual spectacular that was UFC 306, aka Noche FC at The Sphere in Las Vegas last year.



“I’ve been a fan of Zack’s work for years, his unique style — from his iconic action sequences to his sweeping visuals and intensely emotional storytelling — coupled with his humanized portrayal of deeply-flawed characters is singular,” Alashikh said. “I couldn’t think of a better person to partner with to bring the UFC to the big screen. The Ring Magazine, with its 103-year legacy, will support to ensure the project’s success.”