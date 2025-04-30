Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski Booked For UFC On ESPN 69

A middleweight fight between Edmen Shahbazyan and Andre Petroski has been booked for UFC On ESPN 69 in Atlanta, Georgia on June 14th.



The 27-year-old Shahbazyan has been alternating between wins and losses in recent years, including a 2nd round submission loss to Gerald Meerschaert last August, followed by a 1st round TKO finish of Dylan Budka last time out in February.



Next he’ll go up against the 33-year-old Petroski, who has been on form lately with a three-fight winning streak over the past 12 months.

Along the way he beat Josh Fremd and Dylan Budka, before a step-up in competition last time out against Rodolfo Vieira saw him earn his third decision win in a row.



That’s not been enough to secure him a spot on the middleweight rankings so far though, and Shahbazyan is also unranked.



Shahbazyan vs. Petroski joins a UFC On ESPN 69 card that will be headlined by a welterweight main event between former champion Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley, while Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick and Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee have also been confirmed for the show.