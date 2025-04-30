Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski Booked For UFC On ESPN 69

By Ross Cole

A middleweight fight between Edmen Shahbazyan and Andre Petroski has been booked for UFC On ESPN 69 in Atlanta, Georgia on June 14th.

The 27-year-old Shahbazyan has been alternating between wins and losses in recent years, including a 2nd round submission loss to Gerald Meerschaert last August, followed by a 1st round TKO finish of Dylan Budka last time out in February.

Next he’ll go up against the 33-year-old Petroski, who has been on form lately with a three-fight winning streak over the past 12 months.

Along the way he beat Josh Fremd and Dylan Budka, before a step-up in competition last time out against Rodolfo Vieira saw him earn his third decision win in a row.

That’s not been enough to secure him a spot on the middleweight rankings so far though, and Shahbazyan is also unranked.

Shahbazyan vs. Petroski joins a UFC On ESPN 69 card that will be headlined by a welterweight main event between former champion Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley, while Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick and Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee have also been confirmed for the show.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski Booked For UFC On ESPN 69

